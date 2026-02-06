Former NFL First-Round Pick Darron Lee Charged In Girlfriend's Murder

Darron Lee -- a former first-round draft pick for the New York Jets -- was arrested and charged in Tennessee for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

According to multiple outlets ... cops were dispatched to a home near Ooltewah -- about two and a half hours outside of Nashville -- for a report of CPR in progress.

After arriving on the scene, cops say they located the victim and attempted life-saving measures, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene ... with preliminary findings indicating the death was a result of a homicide. Lee was then identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene.

Lee has reportedly been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. According to jail records, he is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for this coming Wednesday.

After playing at The Ohio State University -- winning the national championship in 2014 -- he was drafted by the Jets with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three years with Gang Green ... racking up 241 total tackles, 17 for a loss and four sacks.

In 2019, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs for one season, totaling 31 tackles in 16 games. He would then sign with the Buffalo Bills ... playing two games in Western New York.