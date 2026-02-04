Ex-NFL Player Kevin Johnson Slaying Sparks Serial Killer Fears

Former NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson’s violent death is turning into a full-blown murder mystery ... and cops fear it could be tied to a string of killings targeting unhoused victims in South L.A.

Johnson was found dead Jan. 21 inside a homeless encampment from "blunt head trauma and stab wounds," according to investigators.

Now the case has taken an even darker turn.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is digging into whether Johnson’s murder is connected to three other deaths that all unfolded within blocks of each other over the past few months.

Detectives are also looking at several other brutal killings in the area -- including one victim gunned down and another beaten to death. Authorities have kept details about a third case under wraps, but confirm it’s being lumped into the same probe.

They are zeroing in on eerie similarities -- same general area, vulnerable population and a tight timeline stretching from fall 2025 into early 2026 -- raising serious concerns someone could be systematically targeting encampments.

Johnson played defensive tackle in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders in the 1990s -- and later played in the Arena Football League with the Orlando Predators and Los Angeles Avengers.

Authorities say the former pro athlete had fallen on hard times and was living in the encampment where he was ultimately killed.

So far, detectives are racing to figure out whether they’re dealing with random acts of violence ... or something far more dangerous.