Murdered Ohio Dentist's Wife Was Shot 9 Times, Autopsy Reveals

Shocking development in the double murder of an Ohio dentist and his wife ... she was shot 9 times, and he took 7 bullets ... and her ex-husband is charged with their murders.

Monique Tepe took one bullet to the head, three to the chest, one to the ribs, one to the forearm, one to the hand and two her upper arm ... according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Spencer, meanwhile, took one bullet to the head, one to the neck, three to the torso, and two to his bilateral upper extremities.

Bullets caused damage to Monique's lungs and heart ... and they fractured bones in her cheek, ribs and arm.

Spencer's brain, lungs, liver, and colon were ripped apart by the gunshots ... and they fractured bones in his skull, ribs and hands. When his body got to the coroner, he still had one bullet lodged inside.

Prosecutors have charged Michael McKee -- Monique's ex-husband, an Illinois surgeon -- with four counts of aggravated murder and a single count of aggravated burglary. He's pleaded not guilty.