Woman in Tears Called 911 From Same Address Where Double Murder Occurred

Play video content

A woman in tears called 911 from the same Ohio address where a dentist and his wife were brutally murdered, according to a new report.

FOX News obtained dispatch audio in which the woman called in a "domestic dispute" to the 911 operator months before the homicides.

The woman -- who was not identified -- dialed 911 at 2:45 a.m. on April 15, 2025, and can be heard crying throughout the conversation with the operator. She says she "got into it" with her man, but she no longer wants cops to respond and the operator cancels the police call.

On the morning of December 25, 2025, officers were summoned to the same home in Columbus, Ohio, where they discovered the slain bodies of Dr. Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, Monique, 39. Police say they were shot to death by an assailant, ruling out murder-suicide, according to WSYX. Cops say there were no signs of forced entry into the home and no weapons were found there.

When Dr. Tepe failed to show up to work at his dental office, staffers became concerned and conducted a welfare check at his home, stumbling on the bodies and calling police. The Tepe's 2 children, ages 1 and 4, were also in the house with the family dog but they were unharmed.

Play video content Columbus Police