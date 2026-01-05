Police Release Video of Person of Interest in Murders of Dentist and His Wife

A doctor and his wife were shot to death inside their Ohio home before New Years — and police have now released video of a person of interest in the high-profile double murder case.

The Columbus PD says Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, were fatally shot on the second floor of their house in Weiland Park on December 30. Their 2 children, ages 1 and 4, were also in the house but were unharmed and are currently in the care of relatives with the family dog.

When Dr. Tepe failed to show up for work at his dental practice, fellow employees went to check on him and discovered the bodies.

Now, almost one week later, police have released surveillance video showing a person bundled up in the icy weather and walking down the street near the Tepe home around the time of the shooting.

Cops believe the shooting occurred sometime between 2 am and 5 am. Police also say there were no signs of forced entry and no weapons recovered.