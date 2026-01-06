Orphaned Children of Murdered Ohio Dentist Are 'Unaware' of the Shooting

The children of a murdered dentist and his wife remain "unaware" of their parents' deaths ... according to one of their relatives.

FYI ... Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, were shot and killed at their home in the Weinland Park neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio, in the early hours of December 30. Police said there weren't any signs of forced entry or weapons found at the scene.

Their children, ages 4 and 1, weren't harmed in the shooting, and they were placed in the care of Spencer's brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, before they were taken in by other relatives.

Misleh told NewsNation the murdered couple's children were "in loving hands" and had been "taken care of" in the days since the violent incident occurred. He believes the children likely didn't see anything at the crime scene and were "just as happy" as ever.

Misleh said he didn't have any ideas about anyone who would have had anything against the Tepes, and said they were respected members of their community.

Misleh did, however, comment about recently released video of a person of interest in the case walking near the Tepes' home around the time of their murders. He described the unidentified individual as "suspicious-looking" but surmised the person could have simply been "walking home drunk from a bar."