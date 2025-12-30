FBI Says $40 Million in Motorcycles Tied to Olympian Ryan Wedding Seized

The FBI has released images of numerous motorcycles seized by Mexican authorities in an operation this month -- the bikes are believed to belong to Olympian-turned-alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

The FBI's Los Angeles office posted multiple images of the seized motorcycles on X Monday, declaring the bikes have an estimated value of approximately $40 million altogether.

This month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized a large number of motorcycles with an estimated value of approximately $40 million USD believed to be owned by FBI’s Top Ten Fugitive Ryan James Wedding. This successful seizure is a result of… pic.twitter.com/yessXdMYDV — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) December 29, 2025 @FBILosAngeles

The motorcycles were seized when authorities carried out multiple search warrants. The seizures were the result of a collaboration between the FBI, Mexican authorities, the LAPD and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Wedding is a Canadian citizen and was believed to be living in Mexico.

Last week, Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection announced it had seized 62 motorcycles, as well as drugs, artwork, and two Olympic medals from several properties in Mexico City and elsewhere in the State of Mexico.

The items were said to have been "related to a former Olympic athlete who is among the 10 most wanted fugitives by U.S. authorities."

Wedding represented Canada in the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom event at the 2002 Winter Olympics, where he finished in 24th place.

He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 2009, and he allegedly founded a trafficking enterprise after his release from prison in 2010. Authorities allege Wedding is responsible for shipping hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the United States and Canada, CBS News reports.