Naked Man Accused of Robbing Meat Market With Weapon

Meat Market Robbery Nude Suspect Exposes His Piece Of Meat ... Trail of Underwear, Cash Leads to Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Lake City Police Department

A Florida man has been accused of committing a robbery ... while wearing almost nothing  but his birthday suit.

Officers from the Lake City Police Department responded to reports about a robbery at a meat market Tuesday evening ... according to the arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ.

Authorities said Kobe Latrey Watkins walked into the meat market in the nude -- save for a covering on his face. He was also holding something wrapped in a cloth, which the store's employees believed was a weapon.

Watkins reportedly broke into the store's cash box and stole $1,000 before he took off. No one in the store was hurt during the incident.

Officers conducted a search and found a dollar bill on the steps at a nearby house ... a pair of blue underwear was also found on the porch, as well as a knife hidden behind a metal box ... presumably the cash box. The cops even found loose clothing -- a gray jacket and a black shirt -- nearby in the middle of the road.

A man matching his description was located at a nearby intersection and arrested ... Watkins was charged with armed robbery, grand theft, criminal mischief, and exposure of sexual organs.

Florida man strikes again!

