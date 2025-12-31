Naked Man Accused of Robbing Meat Market With Weapon

A Florida man has been accused of committing a robbery ... while wearing almost nothing but his birthday suit.

Officers from the Lake City Police Department responded to reports about a robbery at a meat market Tuesday evening ... according to the arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ.

Authorities said Kobe Latrey Watkins walked into the meat market in the nude -- save for a covering on his face. He was also holding something wrapped in a cloth, which the store's employees believed was a weapon.

Watkins reportedly broke into the store's cash box and stole $1,000 before he took off. No one in the store was hurt during the incident.

Officers conducted a search and found a dollar bill on the steps at a nearby house ... a pair of blue underwear was also found on the porch, as well as a knife hidden behind a metal box ... presumably the cash box. The cops even found loose clothing -- a gray jacket and a black shirt -- nearby in the middle of the road.

A man matching his description was located at a nearby intersection and arrested ... Watkins was charged with armed robbery, grand theft, criminal mischief, and exposure of sexual organs.