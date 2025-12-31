Mickey Rourke Looking at Possible Eviction Over Unpaid Rent

Mickey Rourke might have one less place to call home sweet home in the near future ... because he's looking at being evicted from his residence over unpaid rent.

The actor received a 3-day notice to either pay up or get out of a rented property in Los Angeles on December 18 ... but he ended up failing to comply, according to court documents.

And here's the kicker ... Mickey was apparently behind $59,100 in owed rent when the docs were filed. The homeowner's looking to be compensated for attorney fees and damages.

Although Mickey's monthly rent on the 3-bedroom home was initially set at $5,200 ... it later increased to $7,000 during his second month in the place.

The 3-day notice was posted on the property and mailed to Mickey because a "person of suitable age or discretion" wasn't found at the residence.

The house has a bit of history to it, too -- renowned crime novelist Raymond Chandler briefly lived at the property in the mid-1940s, according to the Los Angeles Times.