George and Amal Clooney Officially Obtain French Citizenship

George and Amal Clooney must really be feeling a real sense of joie de vivre right about now ... because they've been granted French citizenship!

The naturalizations of the Clooneys, as well as their twins Ella and Alexander, were confirmed by the French government.

And just in case you were worried George was giving up his legal status as an American, don't fret -- he'll still maintain his U.S. citizenship.

The thing is, France is familiar territory for the Clooneys ... they've owned a farm in southern France since 2021, and they've spent a significant amount of time in the country since then.

George told Esquire the move ended up being a great thing for his kids ... because he didn't want them to get accustomed to the glitz and glam -- and attention from paparazzi -- in Los Angeles.

Still, he's had a hard time dealing with the language barrier -- he told French broadcaster RTL he is "still bad" at speaking French ... even after hundreds of classes on Duolingo!