Tom Hiddleston & Fiancée Zawe Ashton Welcome Second Child

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton must really be feeling the baby love right now ... because they just welcomed a second child!

The "Loki" star confirmed the news in a recent interview with GQ and described welcoming a child as the "most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering" experience he's ever been through.

Even though he was pretty open about how crazy welcoming a kid is, he didn't reveal his new baby's name or gender ... hey, some things just have to stay private!

FYI ... Tom and Zawe met in 2019 while starring in the same play, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple two years later at the 2021 Tony Awards ceremony. The happy couple's engagement was confirmed the following year, according to People.

Zawe revealed she was planning on starting a family with Tom when she showed off her baby bump in 2022, and she gave birth the same year ... but she kept the kid's arrival private, reports Us Weekly, and neither Zawe nor Tom have shared any info about their first child either.

Zawe confirmed she was pregnant for the second time during an interview with Vogue back in June, and she revealed the baby arrived last month in an Instagram post discussing working through "postpartum recovery."