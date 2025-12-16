Michelle Jenneke Announces Engagement After Keeping Relationship Secret

Michelle Jenneke never took home the Gold at the Olympics, but we're thinking she's got diamonds on the mind right about now -- because she's engaged!

The Australian hurdler and her soon-to-be husband, Alex Beck, shared a joint Instagram post Sunday to announce the big news ... and she made sure to show off her engagement ring in the snaps.

Oh, and get this ... Michelle managed to keep her relationship with her fiancé secret for eight and a half years, too!

Michelle isn't the only Olympian in her relationship, as Alex ran the 400-meter dash for Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games in 2021.

Several other former Olympians -- including Ella Nelson, Alysha Newman and Genevieve Gregson -- congratulated the happy couple in the post's comments section.

And just in case Michelle's name sounded sort of familiar to you, her pre-race warmup dance brought her plenty of attention in 2012, after a clip from the World Junior Championships in Barcelona went viral.