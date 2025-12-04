Bachelor Nation's Madi Prewett Says She Loves Being a 'Submissive' Wife

... Even Though It Was Tricky at First!

Relationships can be tricky to figure out for lots of folks ... but not Madi Prewett -- she's fine with being the "submissive" one in her marriage!

The "Bachelor" alum and her husband, Grant Troutt, spoke about the finer points of their marriage in a recent episode of her "Stay True Podcast" ... she said she'd "learned a lot" about the relationship after taking a backseat to her spouse.

Madi admitted the experience was difficult at first, but she got over it and accepted the place she'd carved out in her relationship.

She said submission is "her favorite thing" and she loves to talk about it.

Madi's talked about submission before on her podcast in June 2024 ... when she said she was "called to submit" to her husband, who she described as -- other than God -- her priority.

She nearly ended up with the star of "The Bachelor" Season 24, Peter Weber ... no telling how that would have worked out!