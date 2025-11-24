Lemuel Plummer and Scotlynd Ryan Reveal They're Having a Girl

We're Going To Be Parents!

It looks like Lemuel Plummer and Scotlynd Ryan have some big plans for their future ... because they just revealed they're having a kid!

The CEO of Zeus Network and the reality television star shared the big news in a joint Instagram post on Monday, which included several photos from what appeared to be a gender reveal party.

They sent a big plume of colored smoke into the air, and it came out pink -- meaning they're having a girl!

FYI ... Lemuel announced he was dating Scotlynd -- better known as Scotty with the Body -- earlier this year on "The Breakfast Club."

The network executive also confirmed he'd moved on from his long-term relationship with Janeisha John, formerly Miss U.S. Virgin Islands 2010.

Lemuel said while they'd never officially been married, he still had plenty of love for his former flame and wished her all the best in the future.