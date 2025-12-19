Brooks Nader Slept With Gleb Savchenko on the First Day They Met

It looks like the whole "don't kiss and tell" principle doesn't hold much weight with Brooks Nader -- because she said she slept with Gleb Savchenko the first day they met!

The model dropped the news about her personal life during Thursday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," when Andy Cohen asked her about how long she dated the professional dancer -- and she admitted they hooked up right after their initial meeting.

FYI ... Brooks and Gleb were partnered up during Season 33 of "Dancing With The Stars" last year, and they ended up being the fifth couple to be eliminated. The two got really close while filming -- and matching tattoos -- but they ended their fling in October 2024.

The two appeared to reconcile later on, although they ended things a second time after rumors spread regarding Gleb allegedly being unfaithful to Brooks ... he denied that in an interview with E! News.

Brooks said she'd just gone through a divorce prior to the start of filming and told the show's producers she wanted to partner with the "hottest" guy they could find ... which ended up being Gleb.

She also recalled feeling "so much sexual tension" during their first meeting that she had to just get it over with right away ... and she said dancers really know what to do in bed -- now would be a good time to take notes, everyone!