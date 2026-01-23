Michael McKee Pleads Not Guilty in Ohio Double-Murder Case

A surgeon who's been accused of murdering his ex-wife and her husband at their home last month in Columbus, Ohio, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and a single count of aggravated burglary.

Michael McKee appeared via video from the Franklin County Jail for his arraignment Friday, NBC News reports. McKee's lawyer entered his plea for him as the accused murderer remained silent during the hearing.

McKee was married to Monique Tepe from 2015 to 2017. Their marriage ended due to "incompatibility," according to divorce records. Monique married Dr. Spencer Tepe in 2021, and they welcomed two children.

Monique and Spencer were shot and killed in the early hours of December 30, 2025, and their bodies were found after Spencer's colleagues contacted authorities to report his absence from work.

Police released security video showing a person of interest walking near the Tepes' home ... authorities haven't said if the person in the video is McKee.

The pair's young children were left unharmed, and they've since been placed into the care of relatives ... the family withheld the news of their parents' murders from the kids.