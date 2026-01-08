Two Dead, Six Injured in Shooting at Funeral in Salt Lake City

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside a Salt Lake City church Wednesday night.

Multiple shots were fired at a funeral at a meetinghouse for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, KSTU-TV reports.

Salt Lake City police said three of the six injured individuals were in critical condition. No suspects were identified, and the identities of the injured and deceased individuals weren't immediately released.

Authorities said they don't have a description of a suspect vehicle.

Officials confirmed several victims were transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital before officers arrived at the scene.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said he didn't believe members of the Mormon Church were targeted in the shooting, but authorities don't think the attack was random.