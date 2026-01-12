Surgeon to Be Extradited to Ohio For Allegedly Murdering Ex-Wife, Husband

Play video content WIFR

Michael McKee, the Illinois surgeon charged with murdering his ex-wife and her husband inside their Ohio home, agreed to be shipped back to Ohio to face murder charges ... but he says he's innocent.

McKee appeared in court Monday after his Saturday arrest in Illinois and waived extradition back to Ohio, where he is accused of gunning down Spencer and Monique Tepe in the early hours of Dec. 30 with the couple's two young children in the home.

Check out this footage from inside an Illinois court room ... McKee is shackled and wearing a mustard prison jumpsuit. The only time he speaks is when he states his full name.

McKee has a public defender, and his lawyer said he intends to plead not guilty.

As we reported ... cops say they traced a car seen near the home around the time of the murders back to McKee in Illinois, where he worked as a vascular surgeon.

He was married to Monique for a couple years before they divorced in 2017 ... she married Spencer in 2020 and they had two kids, who were unharmed in the shooting in suburban Columbus, Ohio.