Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged With Murdering His Wife

Jill Biden's ex-husband has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife ... TMZ has learned.

William Stevenson was indicted Monday in Wilmington, Delaware.

We broke the story ... local police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the couple's Delaware house on the night of December 28 ... William's wife Linda Stevenson was found unresponsive in the living room at about 11:15 PM.

Linda Stevenson, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene after New Castle County Police officers unsuccessfully administered aid at the scene. William reportedly cooperated with police at the time.

William Stevenson, 77, was arrested Monday and held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

William was the one who called 911.