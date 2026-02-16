Cheer Mom Who Allegedly Killed Daughter in Murder-Suicide Had Past Custody Issues

Tawnia McGeehan -- the mom who allegedly killed her teen daughter Addi Smith and then herself in a Las Vegas hotel room over the weekend -- had a custody battle for her daughter, which lasted 9 years ... according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The papers show multiple instances where Tawnia was accused of custodial interference, but the charges were later dismissed.

In the original temporary orders from 2015, Tawnia and her ex, Bradley Smith, agreed that Addi would live with Tawnia as her primary residence, but that Bradley was to be granted parent time and joint custody.

But in 2020, there was a temporary order in which Tawnia was accused of subjecting Addi to "behavior on the spectrum of parental alienation." The papers also allege Tawnia committed domestic abuse in front of the child.

This 2020 order determined Bradley would have temporary sole custody of Addi, having "demonstrated a better understanding of the child's needs."

Then in 2021, Tawnia filed a temporary restraining order and alleged she was being recorded by Addi's stepmom during their parent-time exchanges.

In the end, Tawnia and Bradley were awarded joint legal and physical custody of Addi with one week on and one week off in 2024.

As we reported ... Tawnia and Addi traveled from Utah to Las Vegas for a cheer competition they never showed up for. Police believe Tawnia shot Addi late Saturday at the Rio Hotel & Casino before turning the gun on herself.