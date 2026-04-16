Ex VA Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax's Wife Slammed Him in Divorce Filing Before Murder-Suicide

Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax’s estranged wife, Cerina Fairfax, claimed he was not providing support for their kids and had stopped paying the mortgage months before the tragic murder-suicide, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the divorce docs filed by Justin’s estranged wife on July 18, 2025. Cerina listed the date of marriage as June 17, 2006. They shared two kids: Cameron, born in 2009, and Carys, born in 2011.

In her paperwork, Cerina said they split on June 1, 2024, while living under the same roof. She says they entered into a post-nuptial agreement in December 2024 that resolved all issues of division of their assets and spousal support.

“There is no expectation or hope of reconciliation,” the paperwork says.

Cerina said she told Justin she wanted to end the marriage on June 2, 2025, and informed him of her intent to “exercise the option to buy out” his interest in their Virginia home.

In the filing, Cerina claimed Justin failed to pay 50% of the children’s private school tuition as required, failed to pay for the extracurricular activities, and failed to pay the mortgage and his cut of the household expenses.

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Cerina said Justin “does not have to make any financial contributions to support” her and their kids. She pointed out that he was a successful lawyer and the former lieutenant governor of the state.

In her petition, Cerina said she was the only person contributing financially to the family and was the primary caretaker of the kids. She demanded primary physical custody of the kids, with visitation for him, and the court to order him to follow their agreement. The case has yet to be finalized.

As TMZ previously reported, Justin and Cerina were found dead inside their Annandale, VA, home today. Her body was found in the basement and his in a bedroom. Police said Justin shot his wife and then killed himself.