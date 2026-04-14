Anna Kepner’s Alleged Murderer Stepbro: Feds Using Cell Phone Evidence

The prosecutors who charged Anna Kepner’s stepbrother with her murder have revealed the evidence they have collected in their investigation ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the feds provided the defense team for Anna’s accused stepbro -- identified as "T.H." by prosecutors -- with FBI investigation docs, two videos from the FBI, Carnival Cruise documents, and Anna’s autopsy photo and X-rays.

The feds say they also handed over the full medical examiner report, body cam videos, and the “extraction of C.K.” cell phone. Anna’s father’s name is Christopher Kepner, but prosecutors do not identify who C.K. is in the docs.

As TMZ previously reported, Anna was murdered on November 7, 2025, while on a cruise with her family members.

Authorities say Anna was staying in a room with her stepbrother, where her body was found wrapped up under the bed.