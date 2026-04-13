Anna Kepner And Brother Had No Issues Before Alleged Murder, Prosecutors Say

Brother Had No 'Strife' With Her Before Alleged Murder

Federal prosecutors are demanding Anna Kepner’s stepbrother be kept locked up after he was accused of raping and murdering his sister ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors call Anna’s brother -- only identified as T.H. in paperwork -- a “danger to others” and argue he should not be released on bond.

The prosecutors said that the evidence “demonstrated the offense conduct that [T.H.] engaged in involved the most serious, egregious, and violative crimes one person can inflict upon another.”

“He committed these crimes against a victim with whom he had no apparent relational strife, and whom he was being raised to view as a sibling.”

“Furthermore, he carried out these crimes without any warning that he could commit such atrocious acts, and despite an apparent supportive family environment.”

The prosecutors added that T.H. lives in a home where minor children reside, and there is no assurance that any sort of bond would keep the community safe.

As TMZ previously reported ... Anna was killed on November 7, 2025, while on a Carnival Horizon cruise with her family members. T.H. was indicted by a grand jury for Anna’s death. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

Per court docs, T.H. penetrated his sister’s vagina with his penis “by the use of force.” Anna died from mechanical asphyxiation. Her body was found on November 7, 2025, in a room she shared with T.H.