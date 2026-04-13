Anna Kepner's Stepbrother Raped Her Before Cruise Ship Murder, Feds Say

Disturbing new twist in Anna Kepner's death aboard a Carnival Cruise ... the feds say her 16-year-old stepbrother raped her before murdering her on their family vacation.

Anna's stepbrother has been indicted as an adult by a federal grand jury and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse ... according to federal prosecutors in Florida.

The feds only identify Anna's stepbrother by his initials T.H., and say he's facing a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Anna's stepbrother was originally charged as a juvenile, and the criminal case was sealed ... but now that he's charged as an adult, there's a superseding indictment with some horrifying allegations.

In the indictment, obtained by TMZ, the feds claim Anna's stepbrother vaginally penetrated her with his penis "by the use of force."

It's the first time we've seen the feds allege rape in connection with Anna's killing.

As we reported ... Anna died from mechanical asphyxiation, and the FBI said they found two bruises on the side of her neck. The feds thought she died from a "bar hold" -- an arm placed across the neck.

Anna's body was found Nov. 7 last year in a room she was sharing with her stepbrother. Her body was reportedly wrapped in a blanket and hidden under a bed.