'Storage Wars' Darrell Sheets' Family to Continue Legacy, Reopen Store

Brandon Sheets is making sure his late father's legacy doesn't wind up in storage.

The son of late "Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets is assuring fans "The Gambler" won't be forgotten anytime soon ... revealing the family plans to keep Darrell's social media accounts and his Arizona antique store up and running in his honor.

Play video content Video: Brandon Sheets on Future of Dad's Social Media

Check out Brandon's video ... he's asking fans to stick with them as they work to preserve Darrell's memory and keep his signature spirit alive.

Brandon says the family will continue posting on Darrell's Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms ... and they'll also reopen Darrell's shop, "Havasu Show Me Your Junk" ... though he notes there's still no timetable for when the doors will officially open again.

Sounds like Brandon is making good on a promise he made shortly after Darrell's death.

The update comes less than two months after Darrell's death. As TMZ previously reported, the longtime "Storage Wars" fan favorite -- nicknamed "The Gambler" for his high-risk bidding style -- was found dead in April at his Arizona home. Police told us he was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head ... and an autopsy later found no drugs in his system.

"Storage Wars" was in the middle of airing its season when Darrell died. While he did not appear in the show's latest installment, A&E paid tribute to him with an in-memoriam card during its April 25 broadcast.

Judging by Brandon's latest message, Darrell's famous "wow factor" catchphrase won't be disappearing anytime soon either.