'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets’ Son Breaks Silence on His Death

Brandon Sheets, the son of the late "Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets, has broken his silence on the sudden death of his father.

Brandon wrote about his heartache in an emotional Instagram post alongside several photos of the late reality TV star. He penned ... "I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family. Let's all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is 'Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.'"

He went on to say he needs more time to process the shocking loss ... and wants everyone to remember "all the good" his father was. Brandon concluded ... "The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is."

He posted once more ... this time with a video slideshow of Darrell looking as happy as can be at a wedding, a beach trip and more. He wrote that he misses his father alongside the video.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ broke the news of Darrell's shocking death -- he died in April from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at his house at about 2 in the morning, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Storage Wars" was in the middle of airing its season when Darrell died. While he did not appear in the show's latest installment, A&E paid tribute to him with an in-memoriam card during the April 25 broadcast.

In addition to Brandon and Brandon's son, Darrell is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Sheets.

He was 67 years old.