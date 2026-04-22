'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Seen Smiling Hours Before Death

Darrell Sheets looked happy and in good spirits just hours before his shocking and sudden death.

TMZ has obtained a photo of the fan favorite from "Storage Wars," who was photographed Tuesday around 5 PM at his antique shop in Lake Havasu, AZ ... a place he'd been running since stepping away from reality TV.

A witness tells us Darrell was upbeat and friendly during the encounter ... making the news of his death all the more shocking.

Darrell had relocated to Lake Havasu after retiring from "Storage Wars," opening up his store, "Havasu Show Me Your Junk," where locals and fans could still catch a glimpse of the larger-than-life personality.

We broke the story ... cops responded to Sheets' Arizona home after receiving a call about a dead body. Lake Havasu Police in Arizona tell TMZ he apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

As we've reported ... Darrell dealt with serious health issues in the past. Back in March 2019, he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack and ultimately required surgery.

Play video content DECEMBER 2016 Video: The Last Time We Saw Darrell Sheets TMZ.com

The last time TMZ caught up with Darrell on camera was in December 2016, where he spoke with our photog about contract disputes and his relationship with A&E.

He was 67.