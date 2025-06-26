Dave Hester Returns to 'Storage Wars' After Stroke

Play video content A&E

Yuuup ... Dave Hester is back to pissing off his fellow "Storage Wars" stars ... bringing back his signature catchphrase after a few years away from reality TV.

TMZ obtained a clip from Dave's big return to the A&E series this weekend ... and he's keeping a low profile at a storage unit auction before belting out "Yuuup" and shocking the rest of the cast with his surprise comeback.

The sound of Dave's voice sends Rene Nezhoda, Ivy Calvin and Brandi Passante turning their heads to find their worst nightmare ... the guy infamous for driving up the bidding is back ... and he's up to his old antics.

Dave took a break from "Storage Wars" after Season 12 due to health issues -- including a stroke -- but now he's back for Season 16 with a vengeance.

The guy's the villain on "Storage Wars" and no one is happy to see him ... but Dave seems happy to be back in his bad guy persona and, frankly, it's good to see him healthy again.