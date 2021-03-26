'Storage Wars' Star Barry Weiss Returning for New Season After Motorcycle Accident

It's going to take more than serious injuries from a motorcycle crash to keep Barry Weiss away from the auction block ... he's back for the new season of "Storage Wars."

Sources close to production of the reality TV series tell TMZ ... they've resumed filming for Season 13 the past few weeks in L.A. and Orange County, and Barry's among the returning OG stars.

We're told he was on set earlier this week to shoot, and as you can see ... he's looking pretty good for a guy who had multiple surgeries on his back and femur less than 2 years ago following a nasty motorcycle accident.

We're told Darrell Sheets is another "Storage Wars" favorite returning for the upcoming season, along with Rene and Casey Nezhoda, Ivy Calvin, and Kenny Crossley. Dave Hester and Mary Padian will not be returning.

The show's been off the air since early 2019, but it looks like it's coming back strong ... just like Barry.