'Storage Wars' Star Jarrod Schulz Denies Pushing Ex, Gearing Up For Trial

"Storage Wars" star Jarrod Schulz is preparing to go to trial in his domestic violence case ... insisting he didn't rough up his ex, Brandi Passante, and saying he wants the whole case dismissed.

Jarrod's attorney, Benjamin Arsenian, tells TMZ ... Jarrod denies pushing or making any contact with Brandi, contrary to what prosecutors claim, and he has no plans on taking any plea deal unless it results in a complete dismissal of the case.

Sources connected with the case tell us prosecutors have not put a deal on the table, and the case is going to trial.

TMZ broke the story ... Jarrod is charged with 1 count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery stemming from an alleged incident with his ex back in April, when prosecutors claim he pushed Brandi twice during a heated argument inside an Orange County bar.

Our sources say there are conflicting witness statements about what went down ... we're told one witness says Jarrod didn't push Brandi but gave her a shoulder bump, while another says Jarrod was sitting on a barstool the entire time.

Law enforcement sources tell us Brandi did not need any medical attention after the alleged incident and there were no visible marks on her body.

Jarrod pled not guilty Monday and the trial is set for July 12.