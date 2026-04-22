Cops Investigating Claims 'Storage Wars' Darrell Sheets Was Cyberbullied

Police in Arizona are investigating claims "Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets was being bullied online before he committed suicide.

The Lake Havasu Police Department tells TMZ ... "We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation."

We broke the story ... Darrell was found dead in his Lake Havasu home Tuesday morning and police say it appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

One of Darrell's "Storage Wars" rivals, Rene Nezhoda, claims folks online were mercilessly cyberbullying Darrell Sheets before his death.

Darrell was 67.