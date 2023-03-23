'Storage Wars' Gunter Nezhoda Dead at 67

Gunter Nezhoda, famous for appearing on A&E's hit show "Storage Wars," is dead after losing his battle with cancer.

"Storage Wars" star Rene Nezhoda tells TMZ ... his father died Tuesday night in his sleep in Salt Lake City as a result of complications from lung cancer.

Rene says his dad was diagnosed in September, and the chemotherapy caused holes in his lungs. We're told Gunter recently flew to Utah for emergency surgery, but doctors determined there was nothing else they could do. His youngest son, Ricky, was by his side when he died.

Gunter appeared on seven episodes of "Storage Wars" from 2015 to 2019 ... we're told he filmed an episode with Rene for the upcoming 14th season.

In addition to his reality TV work, Gunter also acted in a handful of movies ... and he played bass with musicians like Kevin Dubrow, George Lynch, Michael Schenker, Pat Travers and Leslie West, just to name a few.

Gunter, who was born in Austria and grew up in Germany before moving to Las Vegas, was also a professional photographer, working with big-name companies like Ford, Microsoft and Big-O Tires. Some of his photos were published in magazines and advertisements.

Gunter was 67.