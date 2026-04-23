'Storage Wars' to Honor Darrell Sheets With In-Memoriam During New Episode

Network to Honor Star With Tribute on New Episode

A&E will pay tribute to Darrell Sheets during this weekend's new episode of "Storage Wars" ... TMZ has learned.

A network source tells TMZ ... the show is currently in the middle of Season 17, with a new episode set to air Saturday, April 25. While Darrell does not appear in the current season, the network plans to honor him with an in-memoriam card during the broadcast.

Leading up to the episode, A&E will also air a marathon of "Storage Wars" from 1 PM to 9 PM, of classic episodes featuring Darrell.

As we reported ... Darrell's death came as a shock. Authorities responded to his Arizona home Wednesday after receiving a call about a deceased person, and determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The news is especially jarring given that Darrell was seen smiling in a photo with a fan just hours before his death.

Darrell retired from "Storage Wars" in 2023 and had since relocated to Lake Havasu, where he focused on his business, Havasu Show Me Your Junk.