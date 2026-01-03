Lizzo Shows Off Weight Loss in White Bikini

Lizzo's got summer on her mind in her first IG post of 2026 ... showing off her weight loss in a tiny bikini and form-fitting bodysuit!

Check out her latest thirst trap on Instagram -- the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker is flaunting her curves in a teeny white 'kini seemingly from her YITTY line while posing for the camera. In a second pic, she covers up in a curve-hugging, colorful one-piece that fits her body like a glove.

She references Alabama Barker's viral "nasty" TikTok sound in her caption, penning ... "YITTY & a Pucci fit… nastyyyyy 😜." It may be a new year, but it's the same Lizzo feelin' "Good as Hell!"

As you know, the singer was all about flaunting her bod in 2025 ... revealing in January that she had reached her weight loss goals and had even shedded 16% of her bodyfat. She spent the rest of the year opening up about her health and fitness journey - even revealing she had been suicidal when she began taking her weight loss seriously.

Remember ... around the time she started transforming her body, she was hit with a sexual and racial harassment lawsuit by former backup dancers.

She had a major victory in December 2025 when her accusers dropped their claims that Lizzo fat-shamed them, though the rest of the case is moving forward. She spoke out days after the news ... saying while she's thankful the truth is out, she's still very much involved in the lawsuit -- and will continue her fight against what she says are false allegations.