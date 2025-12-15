Lizzo Speaks Out After Fat-Shaming Claims Dropped in Legal Fight With Ex-Dancers

Lizzo is sounding off in her legal war with her former dancers -- speaking up right after their fat-shaming claims were dropped -- saying she’s not settling for anything less than fighting every allegation until the full truth comes out.

In an IG clip Monday, Lizzo laid it out in the onscreen text while silently staring at the camera, writing the fat-shaming claims that made up a big chunk of the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams were tossed because they had zero merit.

According to Lizzo, the claim got cut since there was no evidence she fired anyone over weight gain ... clarifying they were actually let go for secretly recording her without her consent and then sending that footage to ex-employees.

Lizzo added she’s always uplifted and platformed bigger bodies -- so the claims which surfaced in 2023 have haunted her from the beginning ... but she trusted her legal team to steer her to victory -- and she’s hoping the rest of the case follows suit.