Lizzo Accusers Abandon Fat-Shaming Claims in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo just scored a win in her legal battle against 3 former backup dancers ... the women have dropped their claims that Lizzo fat-shamed them, despite the rest of the case moving forward ... TMZ has learned.

Lizzo's powerhouse attorney, Marty Singer, and his partner, Melissa Y. Glass, tell TMZ the fat-shaming claims were a major part of the sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams, but they insist it always lacked merit.

According to Lizzo's attorneys, the allegations were refuted by 18 witnesses in sworn declarations submitted to the court.

They say the Superior Court judge concluded Davis was fired because she made "an unauthorized recording of Lizzo in a dancer meeting and sent it to Williams, who was no longer working on The Special Tour" ... and now the dancers dropped their appeal of the dismissal of the fat-shaming claims.

The fat-shaming claims are just one of many that they brought against the artist.

You'll recall ... back in 2023, Arianna, Noelle and Crystal claimed Lizzo subjected them to nude entertainment shows in Amsterdam and Paris on tour, which they said they were clearly uncomfortable with.

In the docs, the women say Lizzo pressured dancers to interact with sex performers at Bananenbar in Amsterdam, where patrons are known to eat bananas out of the performers' vaginas. Lizzo denies the claims.

While the more serious claims are still being disputed in court, Lizzo's team says they remain "confident she will prevail in the case."