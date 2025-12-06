Faux Fur Hotties -- Hailey Bieber & Lizzo Fake It Til They Make It!

Faux fur is all the rage these days, and since temps are droppin' ... it's time for you to warm up with these scruffy-furry baes!

From Lizzo's bikini-fur look, to Hailey Bieber's cushy crop top magic, even Oliva Pierson is gettin' her fix of fake! And try on "Love Island's Amaya Espinal cozying up in this winter's must-have fashion!