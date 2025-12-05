Drake & Bad Bunny Music's Hottest Stars, Miley Cyrus Engaged ... Tap-In!

Look no further for your Gen-Z news of the week, 'cuz we've got you covered with this stellar hot spot ... 'time to TAP-IN y'all!

Drake & Bad Bunny -- Apple Music And Spotify's Top Artists of 2025!

Apple Music's Top Artist of 2025 was crowned to Drake, and Spotify placed the gold medal around Bad Bunny as the top artist globally! Last year, Taylor Swift dominated both of these lists ... but not this year!

Miley Cyrus Puts A (Flashy) Ring On It 💍!

Miley Cyrus is officially engaged! She said "yes" to her man, musician Maxx Morando. "Hannah Montana" fans, amongst all her other millions, are super stoked for this duo! Miley flashed the big ole' diamond during the world premiere of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" earlier this week.

