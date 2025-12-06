Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sexy Sydney Sweeney -- What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Sexy Sydney Sweeney What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 15
Launch Gallery
Sneaky Peepers Launch Gallery
Getty

Bounce into these two bodacious side-by-side shots of Sydney Sweeney and see if you can win over the minor changes ...

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old actress rocked a sparkly gown for "The Housemaid" New York screening! ... say what you want, but Sydney slays!

Flip your hair like you just don't care and hit up the gallery!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Sydney Sweeney photos!

Related articles