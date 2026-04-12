Tate McRae Shows Off Bikini Body During Miami Studio Break

Tate McRae is taking a break from the studio -- and turning the heat all the way up while she’s at it.

The Canadian pop star was spotted poolside in Miami Beach Saturday, rocking a blue string bikini and looking seriously HOT as she soaked up some sun between recording sessions.

Tate's been in Miami for the past few days, putting in work at the legendary Criteria Studios ... but clearly, she's making time for a little R&R too.

The singer was all smiles while lounging by the water, showing off her toned figure and giving full-on vacation vibes even if she's there for work.

Between studio time and pool time, Tate's proving you can have it all ... hit songs in the making and a Miami glow to match.