Irina Shayk Shows Off Bikini Body During Beach Day With Daughter in Miami

Irina Shayk brought serious supermodel heat to Miami Beach and the ocean wasn’t the only thing turning heads.

The Russian beauty was photographed Saturday rocking a sleek black bikini while enjoying a sun-soaked day in the surf with her daughter, Lea De Seine, and their dog. Shayk kept it effortlessly cool, pairing the two-piece with a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses as she strutted along the shoreline like it was Fashion Week: South Beach Edition.

The model showed off her sculpted physique as she stepped in and out of the water, sun glistening off her skin while waves crashed behind her. Even mid splash, it looked like a swim campaign in motion.

At one point, Irina waded into the water hand in hand with Lea, smiling as they bounced through the surf together. The 8-year-old, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper, appeared completely at ease, laughing and sticking close to mom while navigating the tide.

Between playful dips in the ocean and sandy strolls along the beach, Shayk kept a watchful eye on her mini me, seamlessly switching from runway-ready to hands-on beach mom.

And while most people need a glam squad for that kind of glow, Irina made it look effortless.