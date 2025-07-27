Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone Passionately Kiss for Dolce & Gabbana Ad

Play video content BACKGRID

Irina Shayk's kissing a new dude in a picturesque Italian courtyard ... making out with Michele Morrone on Saturday -- but, it's all just for show!

The model was spotted sucking face with the Italian actor and singer in Napoli ... engaging in some intense PDA while filming a new ad for Dolce & Gabbana.

Check out the clip ... it starts out hot and heavy -- but, ends abruptly when someone seems to call cut from behind the camera.

Irina and Michele are both dressed to the nines here ... not surprising given that the ad is for D&G -- only the best for these two star-crossed advertising lovers.

Shayk's been in some seriously big relationships with stars in the past ... she shares a child with Bradley Cooper and had a short-lived fling with Tom Brady -- so, her and Michele hooking up isn't a crazy thought.