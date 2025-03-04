Irina Shayk Dancing Samba in Revealing Costume at Rio Carnival in Brazil

Play video content BACKGRID

Irina Shayk knows how to make a splash, and she did just that in her eye-popping outfit that showed off her amazing bod during Brazil's Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

The model -- who's the rumored girlfriend of ex-NFL star Tom Brady -- strutted down the street in her blue peacock-like costume as if it were a catwalk, joining thousands with carnival fever Tuesday in the city of Rio De Janeiro.

As you can see, Irina is all smiles, and why wouldn’t she be … she’s in total party mode like everyone else there, samba dancing the night away.

TMZ obtained photos and video showing Irina doing a dance with a bunch of other revelers. It's all just one big celebration.

By the way, in case you're wondering, Irina has been hanging out with good ol' Tom lately and some think the two have rekindled their romance. However, the pair haven't confirmed that.

