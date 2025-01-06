Irina Shayk Gets Huge Bouquet of Flowers For Her 39th Birthday

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Irina Shayk Gets Huge Flower Bouquets For Her Birthday!
Irina Shayk is celebrating another trip around the sun ... with a huge bouquet of flowers.

The Russian supermodel looks like she has at least one admirer out there, because she was spotted Monday with an insane amount of flowers, on what just so happens to be her 39th birthday.

Looks like Irina got a few different shades of roses ... mostly pink.

Irina's celebrating her birthday in New York City ... and she stepped out with a large ring on her finger, a Hermes bag and a black trench coat with a matching dress and boots.

Only the best for the birthday gal.

Unclear who sent Irina her flowers, but she had a fling last year with Tom Brady ... and of course she shares a child with Bradley Cooper.

Irina looks happy here, so the flowers must be a hit. Happy birthday!!!

