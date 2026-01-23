Irina Shayk Slays in BDSM-Inspired Lingerie Photo Shoot

Irina Shayk is commanding the world to bow down to her in her latest sexy photo shoot ... and there's absolutely no doubt everyone will be down on their hands and knees kissing her feet!

Feast your eyes on the supermodel's amazing snapshots for V magazine, where she graces the cover in her bondage-inspired lingerie. And you're in luck ... the magazine hit the stands today so go out and spend a little money. You won't be disappointed.

But we got a sneak peek for you right now ... but you may want to take your blood pressure before clicking through the gallery because it might be too much.

Don't say we didn't warn you. Now check it out ... Irina set the tone in a sheer bodysuit that shows off a lot of her skin ... and strategically placed thin black fabric which gave a harness look to the 'fit.

In one photo, Irina poses in a black leather mask ... leaving her jacket open to reveal she's wearing a studded thong with no bra while kicking back on a motorcycle. Those are just a few highlights. As you can see, the whole shoot gives a "Fifty Shades of Grey" vibe.