Irina Shayk Stuns in Polka Dot Bikini on Summer Getaway to Capri
Irina Shayk The Beach is My Runway
Irina Shayk turned a stretch of Italian sand into her own personal runway ... stunning in some sexy swimwear.
The supermodel slipped her slim figure into a navy blue polka dot bikini Saturday and strutted her stuff around a beach in Capri.
Irina's got legs for days ... and she's wearing some Dolce & Gabbana here, which makes sense ... she was just in a D&G ad in Italy with Michele Morrone, and they were sucking face for the cameras.
No sign of Michele here ... it's just Irina and the daughter she shares with one of her famous exes, Bradley Cooper ... but it seems she's sticking around Italy for more summer adventures.
Irina splashed around in the crystal clear water and soaked up the sun.
Check out the gallery ... Irina's looking great in her swimsuit, shades and floral bucket hat. She turned 39 earlier this year, and like a fine wine she's getting better with age.