Haley and Hanna Cavinder Flaunt Bikini Bodies For Photoshoot

Cavinder Twins Cowboys In Bikinis ... Double The Fun!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
030326_cavinder_twins_kal
RUNWAY WALKS
Instagram/@cavindertwins

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are ready for beach season ... the former college basketball stars just flaunted their incredible bikini bods for a photoshoot ... and their fans are losing their minds!!

The Cavinder twins -- who previously played for the Miami Hurricanes -- posted the hot clip on Instagram, teasing their prep before getting in front of the cameras for some modeling work.

hanna and haley cavinder getty 1
Getty

"So excited for this shoot 🍋‍🟩☀️🤠📸," the ladies said in the IG caption.

The ladies had on some two-piece suits with opened long-sleeve cover-ups and cowboy hats to add Western vibes (or maybe a nod to Haley's fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson).

Their 458k Instagram followers showed love in the comments ... one saying, "HOLY GUACAMOLE YOU GUYS ROCK."

The Cavinder twins have been candid with their fans about their physique, from workouts and clean eating to admitting they were tired of their "itty bitty t***ies" before getting boob jobs.

071625_caviner_twins_surgery_kal
FIRST TIME GOING UNDER!!!
TikTok/@cavindertwins

Unclear what publication the shoot was for ... so be on the lookout in the near future!!

