Haley Cavinder Shows Off New Boob Job With Mirror Selfie

And Show Off My New Boobs!!!

One half of the Cavinder Twins is providing another update on their recent boob job operations ... with Haley taking to Instagram to show off her new look -- and the comment section couldn't contain its excitement!!

Haley shared the photo on Monday ... showing her rocking a tiger-print shirt with a pair of blue jeans -- with the caption "#selfie."

As her sister put it in the comments, it was a casual update to the procedure they underwent last week.

Plenty of people expressed their praise ... including Livvy Dunne, who called her body "tea."

In another post, you can also get a glimpse of how Hanna has been recovering ... and the smiles from both of them tell the story.

The sisters have been keeping people informed through their shared TikTok account ... and in their day four update, they called out people commenting about the size they chose.

"For us, I do love my physique and I didn't want my boobs to be the main focus," Haley said.

"We didn't want to just look at us and think 'boobs,'" Hanna said.

They promised to do a more in-depth talk about it all once everything is settled ... but so far it doesn't sound like they have any complaints.

"We didn't want to go get a boob job to get these massive t**s, we wanted to get a boob job to fit our body more."