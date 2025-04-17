Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Haley Cavinder Engaged to Cowboys Tight End Jake Ferguson

haley cavinder Jake Ferguson engagement instagram getty main composite
Getty / Instagram @haleycavinder Composite

Congratulations are in order for college basketball star Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson -- the couple just got engaged!!

The social media sensation shared the big surprise on her Instagram Story on Thursday ... proudly showing off an enormous diamond on her ring finger -- with a bunch of white flowers set up behind her.

The proposal took place on the beach ... with sand and a big body of water visible in the background.

24-year-old Cavinder and Ferguson, 26, took their relationship public in 2023 ... and it's been smooth sailing ever since, with the former hitting up the latter's NFL games in support.

haley cavinder Jake Ferguson engagement instagram sub
Instagram / @haleycavinder

Cavinder finished her fifth year at Miami (FL) earlier in 2025 ... averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists an outing.

Haley recently showed public support for her twin sister, Hanna ... who went through a messy breakup with her fellow NCAA standout boyfriend, Carson Beck.

031425_haley_cavinder_kal
TRUST YOUR SISTER

No word on when they'll be walking down the aisle ... as Ferguson will be gearing up for his next season on the gridiron here soon.

But regardless, congrats to the happy couple!!

