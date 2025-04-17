Haley Cavinder Engaged to Cowboys Tight End Jake Ferguson

Congratulations are in order for college basketball star Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson -- the couple just got engaged!!

The social media sensation shared the big surprise on her Instagram Story on Thursday ... proudly showing off an enormous diamond on her ring finger -- with a bunch of white flowers set up behind her.

The proposal took place on the beach ... with sand and a big body of water visible in the background.

24-year-old Cavinder and Ferguson, 26, took their relationship public in 2023 ... and it's been smooth sailing ever since, with the former hitting up the latter's NFL games in support.

Cavinder finished her fifth year at Miami (FL) earlier in 2025 ... averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists an outing.

Haley recently showed public support for her twin sister, Hanna ... who went through a messy breakup with her fellow NCAA standout boyfriend, Carson Beck.

No word on when they'll be walking down the aisle ... as Ferguson will be gearing up for his next season on the gridiron here soon.