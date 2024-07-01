Cavinder Twins Ink Deal W/ Under Armour, Newest UA Ambassadors

Haley and Hanna Cavinder continue to thrive in the NIL era in college sports ... the two stars were just announced as the newest brand ambassadors for Under Armour!

The apparel giant dropped the news this morning ... welcoming the University of Miami hoopers to the company. The deal marks the first exclusive apparel and footwear deal for the Cavinder twins, who boast 4.5 million followers on TikTok.

The twins called the partnership a "dream opportunity" to team up with Under Armour, saying the company is giving them a platform to inspire the next generation.

The duo joins fellow ballers Stephen Curry, Kelsey Plum, and Joel Embiid under the UA umbrella.

Ever since the Name, Image, and Likeness rules were introduced in the world of college sports, the twins have signed numerous lucrative deals.

Back in 2021, they signed a deal with WWE through the company's Next In Line program, setting up a potential run in the wrestling promotion when they hang up their basketball sneakers.

While Haley and Hanna are gearing up for the 2024-25 season with The U ... it wasn't too long ago that the two announced they were actually retiring from the game. However, back in November 2023, Haley reversed her decision and committed to TCU for the upcoming season.

Before she got to play for the Horned Frogs, Hanna announced she was returning to the Hurricanes for one more season, saying she was "itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for."

A day later, her other half de-committed from TCU ... to once again join forces with her sister.